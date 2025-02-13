Stockton Kings Acquire Kenneth Nwuba

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired forward-center Kenneth Nwuba from the available player pool.

Nwuba, 6-10, played for the University of California, Los Angeles from 2018 to 2024, appeared in 123 games (eight starts) and averaged 1.0 points (55.1% FG, 52.2% FT) and 1.5 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game. He posted totals of 122 points, 153 rebounds, 36 blocks, and 14 steals in his collegiate career. The Lagos, Nigeria native attended high school at Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Florida (2014-15), Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia (2015-17), and played his senior season at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia (2017-18).

