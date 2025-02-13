Squadron Fall to Mad Ants

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the visiting Indiana Mad Ants, NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, 127-105, Thursday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Lester Quinones' 34 points paced the Squadron (5-13), while Jalen Crutcher (17) and Izaiah Brockington (15) were Birmingham's other two double-digit scorers. Quinones also paced the Squadron in rebounding with six.

All five Mad Ants (13-7) starters scored in double-figures, led by 27 from RayJ Dennis. Quenton Jackson scored 25 and Nebraska alum Keisei Tominaga tallied 17 off the Indiana bench.

Quinones will play in the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday at 2:30 CT on Tubi as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Birmingham returns to the court following the NBA All-Star Break with its next game scheduled for Feb. 20 at Motor City, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+.

The Squadron's next home game is set for Sunday, March 2 against the Delaware Blue Coats at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The team will celebrate Mardi Gras Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Mardi Gras Pelicans plush hats.

