Rip City Remix Hold off Iowa Wolves, 121-116

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - El Ellis scored a career-high 46 points for the Iowa Wolves, but the Rip City Remix held on for a 121-116 victory on Thursday night in Iowa's final game before the NBA G League All Star break.

Iowa (4-16), which trailed by 20 points late in the third quarter, pulled within one after Trevor Keels' layup with 4:26 remaining in the fourth. Alex Reese, who scored a team-high 33 points for Rip City (8-9), answered with his eighth three-pointer of the game. Former Iowa player Craig Randall II followed with a layup and a three and Henri Drell added a layup as the Remix pulled away for their second win over the Wolves this season. Randall II had 23 points off the bench.

Ellis, whose previous career-high was 29, finished with the second most points in a game for an Iowa player this year. Minnesota assignee Terrence Shannon Jr. had 47 points against Salt Lake City on Jan. 9. Ellis was an impressive 17-of-30 shooting from the floor and nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and six assists.

Sy Chatman posted his first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds while Martez Brown pulled down a career-high 16 boards for Iowa. Keels finished with 25 points while Skyler Mays and Babacar Sane each added 12 points.

Iowa resumes the regular season on Feb. 20 at the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Wolves return home to host the San Diego Clippers on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. CT in their only Sunday afternoon game of the season. It will be Alpha's Birthday presented by JP's Party Rentals as Iowa's favorite mascot hosts several of mascot friends for a day of birthday fun.

Tonight was Women's Empowerment Night, the final installment of the Principal Community Celebration Series. The team wore specialty jerseys designed by Healthy Birth Day, Inc. to showcase Count the Kicks. Count the Kicks, created by Healthy Birthday, Inc., allows women to understand their baby's movements throughout pregnancy to prevent stillbirths in women around the world. Proceeds from the jersey auction, which closes Saturday night at 10 p.m., will benefit Healthy Birthday, Inc.

