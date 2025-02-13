Windy City Struggles against Motor City

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, struggled in an 86-110 loss to the Motor City Cruise on Thursday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller performed best for Windy City with 18 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Windy City center David Muoka notched 15 points, going 7-11, maintaining his season trend of shooting plus 60% from the field.

From the jump, the Bulls lacked energy in the paint. The Cruise tallied 20 points in the paint compared to the Bulls eight, and outrebounded Windy City by 15 boards to take the lead. The second frame saw the Cruise shooting only 9.1% from beyond the arc, and the Bulls were able to win the period and go into halftime trailing by ten. However, the second half held shooting struggles for Windy City as they dropped only 19 points in the third quarter. With the deficit too great to overcome, the Cruise secured the win.

Motor City Cruise forward Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 19 points (8-15 FG) and collected nine rebounds. Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III tallied 18 points and a game-high 19 rebounds for an emphatic double-double. Nearing triple-double territory, Cruise guard Aaron Estrada logged 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists from the bench.

With the loss Windy City falls to 6-14 in the regular season, while Motor City improves to 10-9.

Windy City now heads into the All-Star Break, and returns to the court on Saturday, February 22 for a matchup against the Capital City Go-Go. Tipoff is slated for 5pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on Tubi and CHSN on tape delay.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.