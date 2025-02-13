Charge Snap Skid
February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
MISSISSAUGA, ON - The Cleveland Charge (9-11) snapped a four-game skid with a 130-116 win over Raptors 905 (12-7) on Thursday night in their last game before the All-Star break.
The Charge were led by a quartet of 20+ point scorers in the win. Luke Travers posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Emoni Bates poured in 33 points with six boards and five assists. Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 27 points, while Feron Hunt posted his fifth-straight double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Raptors 905 were led by a trio of their own 20+ point scorers in Eugene Omoruyi (24 points), A.J. Lawson (21 points) and Jared Rhoden (21 points). The loss also snapped a Charge five-game losing streak in road games versus Raptors 905 that dated back to March 2019.
The Charge are back home after the All-Star break with a pair of games at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23!
