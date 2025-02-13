Motor City Cruises Past Windy City

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise (10-9) picked up their fourth straight win with a victory over the Windy City Bulls (6-14), 110-86. This is the second time this season that Motor City has won four straight games (Nov. 12-17). Additionally, Windy City's 86 points is the least amount given up by Motor City this season.

Windy City came into the game shorthanded without Javon Freeman-Liberty (right thigh), Ryan Arcidiacono (left knee) and Adama Sanogo (Two-Way). Motor City also had three key players inactive with Cameron Martin dealing with a knee injury. Trae Hannibal was out dealing with illness, as Ron Harper Jr was inactive due to back soreness.

Tolu Smith secured his 16 th double-double of the season with 18 points and 19 rebounds in the contest. 11 of Smith's rebounds came off the offensive end, which earned him a career high. Aaron Estrada came off the bench to secure a double-double for himself with 18 points and a career high of 12 rebounds. Lamar Stevens was the leading scorer for Motor City with 19 points scored after shooting 8-15 from the floor. Additionally, Motor City held Windy City shooting 13.8% from beyond the arc.

Emmanuel Miller led Windy City with 18 points after shooting 4-8 from the floor. Jordan Hall followed with 17 points and David Muoka contributed with 15 points for the Windy City offense.

The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 20 to take on the Birmingham Squadron at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.