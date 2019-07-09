St. Cloud Falls Just Short to Rochester at the Rock Pile

St. Cloud, MN- Jordan Barth (Augustana) recorded three hits at the plate, but St. Cloud (23-18) dropped the series opener to Rochester (22-20) by a score of 3-1. The Rox outhit the Honkers 9-8.

Trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) was hit by a pitch as the leadoff hitter. In the next at-bat, Jack Kelly (Northwestern) crushed an RBI-double down the left field line that scored Stephens from first base.

Ben Carew (Kent State), Hance Smith (California-Berkeley), Garrett Delano (Brown), Barth, Stephens and Kelly all recorded at least one base hit.

Trae Robertson started the game and tossed five innings. Justin Wick (Creighton) and Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) both threw two innings out of the bullpen..

For the full box score from Tuesday's game, click here.

St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 11th against the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be entertaining the crowd throughout the game presented by PreferredOne.

