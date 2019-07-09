Bombers Split Season Series with Chinooks

The Battle Creek Bombers split both the road series and the season series with the Lakeshore Chinooks after dropping game two 12-3. Bombers finish the season 2-2 when facing the Chinooks

Lakeshore's offense remained consistent throughout the night as they scored in seven of their eight frames at the plate. The only scoreless inning of the night was pitched by James Reilly. He would finish his night with 3 innings pitched giving up two runs on two hits and four walks.

Battle Creek first scored in the third inning to take a two one lead. After Michael Morissette earned a walk, it was three straight singles from Kelby Weyler, Trace Peterson and John Malcom that scored one. A Kolby Johnson sacrifice fly would score another.

Lakeshore scored in the third as well to tie the game at two. Two walks couple with two singles along with productive outs in between would allow the Chinooks to finesse a run.

Battle Creek came right back in the fourth to score another regaining a one run lead. Three straight walks allowed the Bombers to load the bases for Weyler. Weyler would send a ball deep to left field allowing Michael Lee to score on the sacrifice fly.

Lakeshore tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and regained their lead in the fifth off a solo homerun from Cole Barr. Barr homered again in the sixth this time with two runners on as the Chinooks began pulling away from the Bombers. Lakeshore shored up their lead in the seventh with another three run inning and again in the eighth with two more.

Battle Creek is back in action tonight as they close out their road trip in Kokomo, Indiana. First pitch between the Bombers and the Jackrabbits is 7:05 p.m. eastern.

