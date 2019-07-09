Early Scoring Affair Results in Woodchucks Tight Loss against Lakeshore
July 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - Both the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Lakeshore Chinooks got the scoring started early, but it was the Chinooks that would bring home the most runs by the end of nine innings. The Woodchucks lost by a final score of 10-7.
The Chinooks scored three runs in the first inning. Jose Varela started on the mound for the Woodchucks. He tossed four innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on ten hits.
The Woodchucks also scored three runs in the first inning. Javier Rosario, Alec Arnone, and TJ Reeves each drove in runs with RBI singles.
The Chinooks reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning by scoring five runs. Lakeshore carried their 8-3 lead into the fifth inning until the Woodchucks charged back by scoring three runs. Javier Rosario drove two men in with an RBI double. The Woodchucks added another run after Angel Tiburcio scored on an Alec Arnone groundout that forced the Chinooks to throw to first.
This made the score 8-6 with the Chinooks leading.
Both teams added another run to their total in the sixth inning. After the Chinooks scored on a sacrifice fly, Woodchucks 2019 All-Star Brandon Seltzer hit a solo home run. He is now tied with fellow All-Star Byron Murray for a team-leading six home runs. This made the score 9-7 with the Chinooks still leading.
After surrendering another run in the ninth, the Woodchucks would go on to lose by a final score of 10-7.
Top Performers
Javier Rosario went 3-5 with three RBI. He is off to a hot July start after leading the Woodchucks to a walk-off victory last night.
Alec Arnone went 1-4 with two RBI. He drove in a run on two separate at-bats tonight.
Brandon Seltzer went 2-5 with one RBI. The 2019 All-Star hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. He is now tied with fellow All-Star Byron Murray for a team-leading six home runs.
Next Up
The Wisconsin Woodchucks will round out their three-game homestand tomorrow on Wednesday, July 10th as they host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 PM. It will be Throwback Night! The first 500 fans will receive a mini bat with the Woodchucks throwback logo, sponsored by Cellcom. The Woodchucks will wear Throwback Jerseys. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
