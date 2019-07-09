Pit Spitters to Visit Local Businesses

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are taking their talents on the road, sort of. While the team is back in town for a four game homestand this week, they are going to visit four local businesses.

Here is the schedule of events:

Wednesday, July 10 @ 11:00 am - Moomers Ice Cream where they will be helping scoop ice cream for the customers.

Wednesday, July 10 @ noon - Grand Traverse Bay YMCA West where they will be meeting and playing with the summer campers.

Thursday, July 11 @ 10:00 am - 4Front Credit Union on Front St. in downtown Traverse City where they will be meeting with the 4Front staff and customers.

Thursday, July 11@ 11:00 am - TC Tourism Office where they will be meeting with the staff.

The public is welcome to attend any of these events to meet the players and get autographs and pictures.

The Pit Spitters four-game homestand starts tonight when they take on the Kenosha Kingfish at Pit Spitters Park at 7:05 pm. Tuesday is "Bark at the Park" and fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Individual, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

