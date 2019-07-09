Pitching Powers Loggers Past Waterloo 8-1

WATERLOO, Iowa - Two big innings by the offense and a stellar start by pitcher Tristan Harvin paved the way for an 8-1 win for the La Crosse Loggers over the Waterloo Bucks on Monday night in front of 1,815 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

Harvin (Birmingham Southern) scattered five hits and allowed just one run over 7.1 innings pitched, while his collegiate teammate Hanan Mauldin slammed the door on the Bucks the rest of the way to help the Loggers (22-20, 5-1) win their fifth straight game.

Trey Torain (George Washington) got the scoring rolling with a leadoff home run in the top of the 5th inning, and JT Schwartz (UCLA) expanded the lead to 4-0 with a two-run double in the same frame. After Waterloo (22-20, 2-4) scored once in the bottom of the seventh, La Crosse doubled its offensive output with another four-run inning, including a two-RBI single by infielder Jack Filby (UCLA).

TJ Byrd (Young Harris) collected three hits on the day for the Loggers, who tallied 11 as a team. Torain finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, including his first home run of the season. Ryan Holgate (Arizona) and Bo Xi Hsiao (Washington) each added RBI base hits for La Crosse in the game. The Loggers defense also turned three double plays in the game.

The Loggers return home for a two-game home set with the Waterloo Bucks, beginning tonight at 6:35 p.m.

