Pit Spitters Throw Combined One-Hit Shutout in Opener

Traverse City, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish led off the game Tuesday with an infield single off the bat of Brendan Hueth. They would then go hitless for the next nine innings, resulting in a 3-0 shutout and the Pit Spitters' 18th straight victory.

Andrew Hoffman (FR Oakland) was again the story, as the 2019 Northwoods League All Star would log his third quality start of the season and record his league leading sixth victory of the campaign. The league's ERA leader entering play allowed just the one hit and no runs over six frames, striking out four. His effort would be complimented by scoreless frames from Chase Gearing (FR Saginaw Valley,) Luke Little (FR San Jacinto,) and Joe Pace (JR Michigan,) who recorded his second save of the season. The four combined to strikeout eight, while only walking three.

All the Pit Spitters offense would come on two swings of the bat. The home side plated two in the first inning when Andrew Morrow (JR Michigan State) singled in Hudson Byorick (JR Wofford) and Drake Titus (JR Army.) Michael Slaten (JR Benedictine) tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning with an RBI double that went to the fence. Morrow would finish with two hits, including a triple while Titus and Jake Wilson (JR Bowling Green) each stole two bases.

The Pit Spitters return to action Wednesday with a 7:05 rematch against the Kenosha Kingfish. Every Wednesday is "Hometown Hero Wednesday," at Pit Spitters Park, with all active military and veterans, first responders, snow-plow drivers, and guests over the age of 50 receiving half-off tickets at the Pit Spitters box office. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Individual, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

