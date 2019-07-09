Mallards Open Three Game Home Stand against Unfamiliar Opponent

July 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards (28-14) earned their first sweep of the second half of the season after defeating the Green Bay Booyah (18-24), 3-0.Madison's pitching staff accomplished a 3-0 shutout against the Booyah in the Mallards' final visit to Capital Credit Union Park. The Mallards are now 7-3 against the Booyah this summer and the victory also marked the Mallards third in a row, making this their longest win streak since the first half of the season ended.

Tonight the Mallards are back at the Duck Pond for a three-game homestand, starting with a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets (21-20). This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. Rockford belongs to the Great Lakes East division and currently sits in last place with a 1-5 record for the second half of the season. Overall, the Rivets sit in third place behind the Traverse City Pit Spitters (29-13) and the Kalamazoo Growlers (22-17).

Making his seventh start of the season is RHP AJ Archambo (Oral Roberts). Archambo has been electric on the mound for Madison this summer. He holds a 2.81 ERA over 32 innings pitched. He has accumulated 23 strikeouts and allowed on 13 walks so far this season. To add to his resume, Archambo was recently selected to the Great Lakes All-Star roster.

This morning it was announced that Drew Benefield (Louisville) and Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) will represent the Mallards in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break. Benefield and Bigbie have been studs at the plate all season. Over 37 games Benefield has earned 31 runs on 42 hits with 26 RBIs, and holds a .311 batting average. In his 40 games, Bigbie has recorded 35 runs on 60 hits, while maintaining a .357 batting average.

Currently, both players are tied for the most home runs in the Northwoods League with nine. Bigbie noched first place in the league for RBIs with 45.

First pitch of tonight's series opener against Rockford is slated for 6:35 p.m. Tonight also serves as The One Where You Go to a Mallards Game: *FRIENDS *Night at Warner Park. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.