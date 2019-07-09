Rafters Shut out Dock Spiders to Close Road Trip
July 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (5-2) took sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division with a 5-0 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-3) Tuesday night.
Gareth Stroh pitched seven shutout innings and struck out eight batters to shut down the Fond du Lac batting order. Osvaldo Tovalin and Roman Trujillo both had RBIs in the victory.
After going scoreless in the first inning, the Rafters scored one run in each of the next five innings to take a 5-0 lead. Izzy Fuentes pitched two clean innings in the eighth and ninth to close out the game for Wisconsin Rapids.
Fond du Lac starter Aaron Ball Jr. gets the loss in five innings of work. The Rafters are now 7-2 against the Dock Spiders this season and finish the five-game road trip with three wins. Wisconsin Rapids now leads the league with seven shutouts this season.
The team returns home Wednesday to close the two-game series with the Dock Spiders at Historic Witter Field for Quality Feed and Seed Bark in the Park Night. The team then has a pair of games against the Rockford Rivets to finish out the homestand.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2019
- St. Cloud Falls Just Short to Rochester at the Rock Pile - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Out-Hit Huskies 13-4 - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Shut out Dock Spiders to Close Road Trip - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Early Scoring Affair Results in Woodchucks Tight Loss against Lakeshore - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Blanked by Rafters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Bombers Drop Decision to Jackrabbits - Battle Creek Bombers
- Pit Spitters Throw Combined One-Hit Shutout in Opener - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Ferguson to Represent Bucks in Home Run Derby - Waterloo Bucks
- Pit Spitters to Visit Local Businesses - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rafters Wrap up Road Trip in Fond Du Lac - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Open Three Game Home Stand against Unfamiliar Opponent - Madison Mallards
- A History of Frank Wade Municipal Stadium - Duluth Huskies
- Pitching Powers Loggers Past Waterloo 8-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Former Mallard Pete Alonso Wins the MLB Home Run Derby, NWL Announces 2019 All-Star Home Run Derby Participants - Northwoods
- Home Runs Lift Chinooks Over Bombers - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bombers Split Season Series with Chinooks - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.