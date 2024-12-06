Squadron Drop Magic 113-110 in Overtime

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron bested the visiting Osceola Magic, 113-110, in overtime on Friday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

After being tied at 106 at the end of regulation, Pelicans assignee Antonio Reeves hit a free throw in the first-to-seven overtime period to give Birmingham (4-7) its first overtime victory of the season.

Reeves led the Squadron in scoring for the second consecutive game with 29 points, while Jalen Crutcher tallied 20.

Two Squadron players, Keion Brooks Jr. and Josh Oduro, recorded double-doubles. Both players scored 16, while Brooks hauled in 14 rebounds and Oduro notched 13.

Ethan Thompson led the Osceola attack with 22 points, while Jarrett Culver tossed in 21.

The Squadron and Magic match up again on March 28 and 29 in Osceola to wrap up the NBA G League regular season.

Birmingham now hits the road for the rest of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament with a stretch that begins on Tuesday at Oklahoma City (7-2), with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m. CT on My68 and ESPN+.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.