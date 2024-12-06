Squadron Acquire Quinones in Trade with Santa Cruz Warriors

Sports stats



Birmingham Squadron

Squadron Acquire Quinones in Trade with Santa Cruz Warriors

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release


BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired the rights to Lester Quinones from the Santa Cruz Warriors in a trade in exchange for Birmingham's 2025 second round and 2026 first round picks in the NBA G League Draft.

Quinones, a Memphis product, has averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 31.8 minutes per game over two seasons in the NBA G League.

In 45 career NBA appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, Quinones averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. The guard holds a career 40.3% field goal percentage, including a 35.8% mark from three, in NBA contests.

The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and is the team's annual Holiday Celebration, featuring free photos with Santa Claus with the purchase of a game ticket. The contest is set to tip at 7 p.m. and can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central