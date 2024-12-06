Squadron Acquire Quinones in Trade with Santa Cruz Warriors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired the rights to Lester Quinones from the Santa Cruz Warriors in a trade in exchange for Birmingham's 2025 second round and 2026 first round picks in the NBA G League Draft.

Quinones, a Memphis product, has averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 31.8 minutes per game over two seasons in the NBA G League.

In 45 career NBA appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, Quinones averaged 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. The guard holds a career 40.3% field goal percentage, including a 35.8% mark from three, in NBA contests.

The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and is the team's annual Holiday Celebration, featuring free photos with Santa Claus with the purchase of a game ticket. The contest is set to tip at 7 p.m. and can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

