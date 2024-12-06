Legends Dominate Rio Grande Valley Vipers for Second Straight Win

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (3-7) extended their winning streak to two games with a commanding 129-107 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-5) at Comerica Center. The win marks the Legends' first against the Vipers since December 13, 2021.

Brandon Williams delivered a career night, leading all scorers with an astounding 45 points, including 9-of-13 from beyond the arc, while dishing out eleven assists for a double-double performance. Emanuel Miller added to the Legends' offensive firepower, scoring 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Phillip Wheeler contributed a solid 19 points off the bench.

The Legends set the tone early, taking a 36-34 lead in a high-scoring first quarter. The teams traded baskets in the second, but the Legends exploded for 49 points in the third. The Legends held the Vipers to just 18 points in the fourth, to seal the victory.

Jamarion Sharp anchored the Legends' defense with a game-high twelve rebounds and seven blocks, while Warith Alatishe chipped in with seven rebounds, six points, and four assists. The Legends' balanced attack was complemented by Tyson Walker, who added 11 points and eight assists.

For the Vipers, Nate Williams led the scoring effort with 22 points, while Markquis Nowell contributed 15 points and nine assists.

