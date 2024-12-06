Brandon Williams' 45-Point Game Halts Vipers

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 107-129 to the Texas Legends (3-7) on Friday night at Comerica Center.

RGV jumped to a 7-2 lead early in the game, but an 8-3 run from the Legends tied the game at 10-10. The Legends then went on an 8-0 run and grasped an 18-10 advantage over the visiting team. With less than four minutes to go in the first, the Vipers hit a 15-6 run to close the quarter 36-34 in favor of the home team.

Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante gave the Vipers a 50-49 lead after scoring half of the teams points halfway through the second quarter. With six minutes to go in the first half, both teams were facing off in a tight race which resulted in a 59-59 draw at halftime.

Out of the half the Legends came out hot with an 16-0 run to set the game at 75-59, but the Legends were just getting started with its fast-paced quarter. The Legends outscored the Vipers 49-30 in the third and sent the game into the fourth with a score of 108-89.

Texas carried its momentum into the fourth quarter to defeat the Vipers 126-107.

Dallas Mavericks Two-Way Brandon Williams led all scorers with a 45 point and 11 assists game. Emanuel Miller contributed 26 points and Phillip Wheeler had 19 points. Jamarion Sharp posted 12 boards.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. led the Vipers with 22 points followed by Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore with 17 points. Nate Hinton had a double-double with 10 points and 13 boards.

The action continues tomorrow night with a face off between both teams at 7:30 p.m. CST at Comerica Center. Fans can catch the action on Tubi. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

