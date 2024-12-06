Austin Claims Fifth Straight Victory Over Memphis, 114-100

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (8-2) earned their fifth consecutive win, defeating the Memphis Hustle (4-7), 114-100, Friday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Malachi Flynn led Austin with 26 points and 4 assists. Jamaree Bouyea followed with 22 points and 4 rebounds. Isaiah Miller posted 20 points while Two-Way forward Riley Minix finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs established an early lead by nine in the first frame, 31-22. Austin extended their lead with another 31-point quarter to take a 62-47 advantage at halftime. Flynn hit 15 first-half points for the Spurs while Armando Bacot had 13 points for the Hustle. After the break, Austin maintained the momentum, outscoring Memphis, 28-25, to enter the fourth with a 90-72 lead. Though Miles Norris scored 10 points in the final quarter, bringing the Hustle within seven points with 3:16 remaining, it wasn't enough to beat the Silver and Black.

Bacot led Memphis with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Xavier Johnson claimed a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Norris finished with 20 points for the Hustle.

NEXT UP

The Spurs play the Hustle again tomorrow in their last home game of the year at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.

