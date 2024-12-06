Nets Defeated by Blue Coats

December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats (5-6), 116-108, on Friday evening during the team's affiliate night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward AJ Lawson posted 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes. While on assignment with Long Island, Brooklyn guard/forward Dariq Whitehead recorded 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes. Long Island forward Kendall Brown added 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Long Island and Delaware went back-and-forth in the first period and closed the quarter tied, 24-24. The Nets took the lead early in the second quarter, shooting 64.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep. Long Island outscored Delaware 38-29 in the period to close the half ahead by nine, 62-53.

Long Island lost its groove in the third quarter, as Delaware outscored the Nets 41-25 in the period. The Blue Coats took the lead and closed the third quarter ahead by seven, 94-87. The Nets worked hard to shrink the gap in the fourth quarter, but Delaware kept its foot on the gas. The Blue Coats went on to defeat the Nets by eight, 116-108.

Philadelphia two-way guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. posted 27 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes. Delaware center Isaiah Mobley tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.

Long Island will face College Park at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., while Delaware will return home to face Capital City on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.

