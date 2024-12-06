Osceola Magic Drop Overtime Thriller to Birmingham Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Osceola Magic (4-7) fought back after being down 23 points to force overtime, but fell to the Birmingham Squadron (4-7) 113-110 on Friday night. Squadron guard Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 29 points, including the game-winning free throw to hit the target score of 113.

Magic forward Jalen Slawson recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double and hit the game-tying layup with 2.1 seconds left to force overtime. Ethan Thompson scored 22 points for Osceola on 6-13 shooting, including 4-9 from behind the arc. Jarrett Culver dropped 21 points on 8-17 from the field and 5-9 from three.

Osceola trailed by as many as 23 points, including a 63-41 deficit at halftime. The Magic fought back and started the third quarter on an 18-5 run to cut the Birmingham lead down to single digits. They would eventually tie the game early in the fourth and the game would go back and forth the rest of the way.

In overtime, the Magic pulled to a 110-110 tie, but Reeves would score the next three points for the Squadron to end the Osceola comeback bid.

The Magic return home to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they take on the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

