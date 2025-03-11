Squadron Acquire Center Will Brown

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Will Brown via the available player pool.

Brown, a 7-0 center, has appeared in four NBA G League contests this season, one for the College Park Skyhawks and three for the Greensboro Swarm. In those games, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.

Brown played collegiately at NCAA Division II Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C.

The Birmingham Squadron return to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday to host Western Conference-leading Stockton Kings with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+.

