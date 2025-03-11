South Bay's Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Motor City

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (10-16) fell to the Motor City Cruise (14-11) 110-97 Monday night at home at UCLA Health Training Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, finished the night with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Forward Cole Swider led South Bay in the first quarter, tallying 12 points of his own as the Lakers finished the period leading by one point. A late second-quarter push by Swider, guard Quincy Olivari and forward Solomon Young extended the advantage to 13 points at the half. Motor City found rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring South Bay 35-23, but the Lakers held strong to a narrow 80-79-point lead entering the final quarter. The Cruise took the lead with 7:30 remaining and pushed it to 11 points with 1:36 to go, ending South Bay's four-game winning streak.

Swider scored a game-high 24 points with eight rebounds, two assists and one block. Olivari tallied 16 points, one rebound, five assists and a game-high five steals in his 16th double-figure scoring game of the regular season. Center Kylor Kelley contributed 12 points off the bench with five rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Motor City dominated the paint, outscoring the Lakers by a 70-36-point margin in the key.

Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III recorded a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double with two assists and a game-high three blocks. Two-way guard Daniss Jenkins followed suit with 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Forward John Ukomadu and guard Jordan Wright both contributed 18 points off the bench, while forward Malik Hall added 12 points.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at home at UCLA Health Training Center March 13 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.