JD Davison Named NBA G League Player of the Week

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics Two-Way player JD Davison has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played March 3-9.

Last week, Davison was named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for February. This marks just the sixth time in NBA G League history that the reigning Player of the Month has also been named Player of the Week.

Davison played in all three games for Maine last week, averaging 33.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field.

The point guard scored 34 points and added five rebounds and 7 assists in Maine's 122-111 win at Grand Rapids on March 4. Davison recorded his second triple-double of the season on March 7, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in the Celtics' 114-110 win at Cleveland. He followed that up with a 36 point-10 assist performance in Cleveland the following night.

This is the second time in Davison's career that he has been named NBA G League Player of the Week.

The Maine Celtics return to action tomorrow night at Windy City. Maine has six games remaining on the Regular Season schedule.

