Osceola Magic Extend Winning Streak to Six with Win over Greensboro Swarm

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (16-9) won its second game against the Greensboro Swarm (17-11) 118-104 on Tuesday night. With the win, the Magic extended their winning streak to six games and moved into a tie with the Capital City Go-Go for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Slawson scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three. He also pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Myron Gardner scored 19 points on 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

Keyontae Johnson scored 26 points to lead the scoring efforts for the Swarm. Caleb McConnell and Joel Soriano both recorded a double-double for Greensboro. McConnell had a 14-point, 14-rebound performance and Soriano tallied 16 points with 11 rebounds.

The Magic play game two of their back-to-back on Wed. Mar. 12 against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Really tough to beat a team twice in a row. Obviously, Greensboro has had the season they've had for a reason. Defensively they're really tough. We know we'll see them again. Reggie Perry will get healthy. For us, we feel like we're playing well at the right time and just have to keep building. We look at the standings every day like everyone else and it's so compact. You win two, you're at the top. You lose two you drop out of the playoffs. So, every game matters."

In Case You Missed It:

On Thursday. Mar. 6, Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors for his second NBA Call-Up of the season. Castleton played in the Raptors' last three games, averaging 25.3 minpg.

