Game Preview: vs San Diego Clippers

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L,113-100 on 1/4/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: Midco Sports, ESPN+, FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK - SUN

All-Time Record: 9-9

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce enters the home stretch of the regular season just a half-game back of the Western Conference playoffs with eight games left (six-of-eight at the Sanford Pentagon).

Sioux Falls is riding a season high seven-game home winning streak into the contest tonight against the San Diego Clippers, looking to split the season series.

The Skyforce salvaged a 108-101 overtime victory over the Austin Spurs on Friday night. Malik Williams led the way with 25 points on It marked Williams' 17th double-double this season and seventh of 15+ rebounds. HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher finished with 22 points and three assists, while Little added 19 points (8-15 FGA), eight rebounds and a block. He contributed five-of-seven overtime points, as well.

San Diego comes into the contest with a victory over the top seeded Stockton Kings 126-113 on Sunday afternoon, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Trentyn Flowers led the way with 23 points, while Pat Baldwin Jr. and DJ Carton combiend for 34 points.

Cam Christie leads the Clippers into tonight's contest with 19.0 points on 41.7 FG% and 4.5 rebounds per 32.8 minutes a game.

Sioux Falls continues play at home on Sunday, with tip-off slated for 3:00 PM CST. San Diego hosts Mexico City on Friday and Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.