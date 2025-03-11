Skyhawks Top Delaware

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (10-19) fell to the College Park Skyhawks (15-11),124-120, on Tuesday, March 11 at Chase Fieldhouse.

The first quarter displayed strong defensive play from both teams. The Blue Coats implemented a 2-3 zone, forcing the Skyhawks to shoot 34.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Skyhawks played man-to-man defense and held the Blue Coats to 40.6 percent shooting. The Blue Coats took nine more shots than the Skyhawks, allowing them to close the quarter with a 29-23 lead.

The Blue Coats' defense remained strong in the second quarter, holding the Skyhawks to under 50 points. However, Delaware was able to pick things up on the offensive end in the second quarter with big contributions from Isaiah Mobley and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who both scored ten and seven points, respectively. This allowed Delaware to carry a 65-49 lead into halftime.

The Skyhawks offense built momentum coming out of the locker room to start the third quarter, hitting six of its first eight shots. College Park never slowed down, scoring 40 points in the quarter, nine less than its first and second quarter totals combined. The Skyhawks took an 89-83 lead over the Coats going into the final frame of play.

The Blue Coats attempted multiple runs to come back in the fourth quarter. For most of the final period, College Park had answers for whatever Delaware threw at them. This was until the Coats went on an 8-0 run to bring the game within one. Ultimately, the Skyhawks went on a 5-0 run immediately after to dash any hopes the Blue Coats had at winning.

Hood-Schifino led the way for Delaware on the offensive end, scoring a season-high 31 points. Mobley (24), Thierry Darlan (16), Patrick McCaw (15), and Justin Lewis (13) also contributed double-digit points.

Jacob Toppin and Jordan Bowden both excelled on the offensive end throughout the game. Toppin led College Park with 32 points while Bowden had 20. Dwight Murray, Jr. (17), Nikola Ðurišić (15), David Singleton (10) and Jarkel Joiner (10) also added ten plus points.

The Blue Coats will play the Skyhawks once again on Thursday, March 13, to conclude their four-game home stand. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

