Sioux Falls Wins 121-118 in Overtime over San Diego

March 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their eighth straight game at home in a 121-118 overtime victory over the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday evening from the Sanford Pentagon. It also marked the team's second straight overtime victory.

Miami HEAT two-way player led Sioux Falls (14-13) posted his third-straight game of 20-plus points, with 29 points on 11-20 FGA, four rebounds and six steals. Nassir Little added 23 points on 10-14 FGA and 11 rebounds, which marked his fourth double-double of the season.

The Skyforce edged the Clippers (12-14) 31-30 in the first 12 minutes, while Los Angeles two-way player Patrick Baldwin, Jr. posted 12 points on 5-7 FGA (2-3 3PA) in the frame.

Sioux Falls held San Diego to 38.1 percent shooting (8-21 FGA) and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc (2-7 3PA) in the second quarter. Malik Williams paced the Skyforce with 11 first half points to help take a 55-50 lead to the second half.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter, as Nassir Little and Williams combined for 20 points on 9-15 FGA, as Sioux Falls led 84-79 heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Skyforce took a 107-97 lead with 2:14 remaining in the game, while the Clippers responded with a 13-3 run to end regulation and take the game to overtime.

Sioux Falls scored six-of-eight overtime points off San Diego Clippers to secure the team's second straight victory.

Malik Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Alondes Williams chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists to round out top performers for the Force.

Baldwin Jr. finished with 27 points on 10-16 FGA (6-8 3PA), while Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 30 points on 10-20 FGA (7-11 3PA). Los Angeles assignee Cam Christie finished with 21 points.

Sioux Falls hosts the Iowa Wolves on Sunday, with tip-off slated for 3:00 PM CST, while San Diego hosts Mexico City on Friday.

