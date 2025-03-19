Spokane Chiefs Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs have announced they will play their first two home playoff games in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Wednesday, April 2nd and Thursday, April 3rd in the Spokane Arena.

Game #1

Date: TBD | Location: Away | Time: TBD

Game #2

Date: TBD | Location: Away | Time: TBD

Game 3

Wednesday, April 2nd | Spokane Arena | 7:05 PM

Game 4

Thursday, April 3rd | Spokane Arena | 7:05 PM

The Chiefs first two home games will be games three and four of the series as Spokane will play games one and two on the road due to building availability in the first weekend of the playoffs. The Spokane Arena is hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament from March 28th through March 31st.

