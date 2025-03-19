Final Week of Regular Season Opens with Loss in Prince Albert

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors finished their regular season series against the Prince Albert Raiders with a narrow 3-1 loss Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre.

87 seconds into the game, Raiders' defenceman Lukas Dragicevic led a rush coming out of the Prince Albert zone. Dragicevic and Niall Crocker worked a give-and-go across the Moose Jaw line which ended in a goal for the Raiders defenceman to give them an early lead.

Prince Albert added to their lead four minutes into the second period when 16-year-old defenceman and 2023 1st overall pick Daxon Rudolph was able to sneak a shot past Josh Banini from the right circle.

After managing three shots in the second period, the Warriors turned up the heat in the third period as they looked to battle their way back into the game.

Seven minutes into the frame, Dominik Pavlik was able to break up a Raiders clearing attempt and then force the puck to the end boards. Luke Moroz snagged the puck and skated to the right circle where he then set up Casey Brown in the high slot where he one-timed the puck, his third of the year pulled Moose Jaw to within one.

Throughout the rest of the game, the Warriors were able to create quality chances at the Prince Albert net but were not able to capitalize.

The Raiders put the game out of reach with an empty net goal from Tomas Mrsic with 66 seconds left in regulation.

Josh Banini finished with 40 saves for the Warriors, while Max Hildebrand made 22 for the Raiders.

Moose Jaw was 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

On the weekend, the Warriors will wrap up their regular season with a home-and-home series against the Broncos. The action starts Friday in Swift Current and then shifts to Moose Jaw on Saturday. Before Saturday's regular-season finale, the Warriors will hold their annual YARA Awards Night and are encouraging fans to be at the game early to ensure they see the entire ceremony.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.