Broncos Fall to Pats

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos found their position come the 2025 WHL Playoffs as they fell 5-2 to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre Tuesday night.

Regina would open the scoring at 4:32 when Matt Paranych would finish off a three-on-two for the Pats making it 1-0. The Broncos would have a pair of power plays but shortly after power play number two, Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct his 28th of the season and 4th goal of this mini-series with the Pats at 16:12 from Daxon Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) & Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) putting things all square at 1-1 with the Broncos outshooting the Pats 11-9 in the period.

The Pats would regain the lead in the second as Ephram McNutt would would net his 5th of the season after some extended o-zone time for the Broncos but couldn't solve Pats goaltender Kelton Pyne at 8:32. Despite a push from the Broncos, in the final two minutes of the 2nd, Kolten Bridgeman at 18:05 would score his first of the season to give Regina an important two goal lead heading to the final frame up 3-1.

Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) would answer quickly for Swift Current in the third on the power play with his 5th of the season at 2:29 from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) and Gould to make it a one-game game again, but that's as close as the Broncos would get as Zach Pantelakis would find his 14th of the season off the back boards beating Reid Dyck for the 402 Pats lead. With the net empty looking to make a late-game charge the Broncos would surrender an empty net goal from Ashton Brown at 18:05 to give the Pats the 5-2 final and splitting the season series with the Broncos with three wins each.

The Broncos drop to 34-29-1-2 and in the loss will be the 8th seed in the WHL Playoffs when they begin on March 28th as they'll play either the Medicine Hat Tigers or Calgary Hitmen in Round 1. Playoff Ticket information will be finalized in the coming days.

Next up for the Broncos, Fan Appreciation Night at InnovationPlex as they open a home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday, March 21.

