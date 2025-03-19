Oil Kings Re-Assign Craik to Winkler Flyers

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced that they have re-assigned 2005-born forward Brady Craik to the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).

Craik played in two games during his most recent call-up with the team, earning one assist on March 16 against the Calgary Hitmen. In three games overall with the Oil Kings, Craik was an even rating, and recorded two shots on goal to go along with his one point.

The Oil Kings visit Lethbridge on Friday.

