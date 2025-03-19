Rockets Tangle With Royals For Final Time This Season

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Gabriel O'Brien of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Gabriel O'Brien of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets will host the Victoria Royals for the final time this season as the Royals visit Prospera Place on Wednesday, March 19 th.

Kelowna is coming off back-to-back weekend losses to the Kamloops Blazers, first losing 5-2 on home ice on Friday before losing 4-1 in Kamloops on Saturday.

ROYALS

The Royals will visit the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with Kelowna, but Victoria comes into the week having lost three of their previous four games, dropping both games to Spokane while splitting this past weekend's games with Vancouver.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets have three players out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Tij Iginla is out following successful hip surgery while Max Graham underwent successful knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season as well.

Michael Cicek will also miss the remaining regular season games after he underwent successful surgery to repair a laceration to his left forearm. Jaxon Kehrig and Jake Henderson are out week-to-week with upper body injuries.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Hiroki Gojsic scored in the previous meeting between these two clubs and has three goals this season against the Royals.

Gabriel O'Brien has suited up in his first three games of his Rockets career and the 16-year-old forward hasn't looked out of place. The six-foot-three, 190-pound forward has a knack for driving the net and getting into the tough areas of the ice.

ROYALS TO WATCH

Teydon Trembecky has a goal and two assists on February 5 against the Rockets in a 5-2 victory. He has 11 points against Kelowna this season.

Hayden Moore has scored three goals in his previous three games against Kelowna, including the opening goal in their most recent matchup.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

Victoria got out to a 3-0 lead in the most recent meeting on February 5, thanks to goals from Hayden Moore, Kenta Isogai and Escalus Burlock but Kelowna would answer with goals from Hiroki Gojsic and Jakub Stancl to cut the lead to one heading into the third period. Brandon Lisowsky would score the insurance marker while Teydon Trembecky would pot the empty netter for a 5-2 Royals victory.

SEASON RECORD

Sept. 27 vs VIC - 2-1 L

Oct. 23 vs VIC - 4-3 SOL

Dec. 7 at VIC - 4-2 W

Dec. 8 at VIC - 4-1 W

Jan. 29 vs VIC - 11-1 L

Feb. 4 at VIC - 7-3 L

Feb. 5 at VIC - 5-2 L

Mar. 19 vs VIC - @ 7:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.