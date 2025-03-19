2025 Playoff Tickets on Sale Tomorrow Morning

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - There's not a more hostile environment for opposing teams than the InnovationPlex during the WHL Playoffs. For the second straight season, the Swift Current Broncos will compete in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

With their position in the Eastern Conference standings solidified, the Broncos can officially announce the dates of their first two playoff games in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Broncos (34-29-1-2) have picked up 20 wins at the InnovationPlex this season with every crowd surpassing 2,000 plus fans at every home game.

Swift Current is in search of its fourth Ed Chynoweth Cup after recent hoisting the WHL Title at home in 2018.

Game Date Visitor Home Time

3 Tuesday, April 1st Calgary or Medicine Hat Swift Current 7 PM

4 Wednesday, April 2nd Calgary or Medicine Hat Swift Current 7 PM

The Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club have announced that single game tickets for the first two WHL playoff home games of Round 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarter Final will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 20th at 10 AM CST.

2025 Broncos playoff ticket prices are as follows:

Adult - $30

Youth - 15$

Playoff tickets can be purchased at The Stable, over the phone at (306) 773-1509 or online at scbroncos.com Only tickets for the first two playoff home games will be made available at this time.

