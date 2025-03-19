Schedule Set for First-Round Playoff Matchup with Seattle

March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Western Hockey League has officially finalized its schedule for the Western Conference Quarterfinal series between the Everett Silvertips and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Everett enters the series as the top seed in the Western Conference having won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL for the second time in franchise history. Seattle is ranked as the eighth seed in the Western Conference after having missed the playoffs in 2023-24.

The schedule for the series, beginning at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, is as follows (home games in bold, road games played at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent):

Game One: Friday, Mar. 28 at 7 p.m.

Game Two: Saturday, Mar. 29 at 6 p.m.

Game Three: Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 7 p.m.

Game Four: Friday, Apr. 4 at 7 p.m.

Game Five: Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6 p.m.*

Game Six: Monday, Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.*

Game Seven: Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

Tickets for the first two games of the series are available here. Individual tickets are available for purchase, as well as combo packs to save on both games.

