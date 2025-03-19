Schedule Set for First-Round Playoff Matchup with Seattle
March 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Western Hockey League has officially finalized its schedule for the Western Conference Quarterfinal series between the Everett Silvertips and the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Everett enters the series as the top seed in the Western Conference having won the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL for the second time in franchise history. Seattle is ranked as the eighth seed in the Western Conference after having missed the playoffs in 2023-24.
The schedule for the series, beginning at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, is as follows (home games in bold, road games played at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent):
Game One: Friday, Mar. 28 at 7 p.m.
Game Two: Saturday, Mar. 29 at 6 p.m.
Game Three: Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 7 p.m.
Game Four: Friday, Apr. 4 at 7 p.m.
Game Five: Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6 p.m.*
Game Six: Monday, Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.*
Game Seven: Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 7 p.m.*
*if necessary
Tickets for the first two games of the series are available here. Individual tickets are available for purchase, as well as combo packs to save on both games.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025
- Schedule Set for First-Round Playoff Matchup with Seattle - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Craik to Winkler Flyers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Tangle With Royals For Final Time This Season - Kelowna Rockets
- Seattle Thunderbirds Clinch Final Berth in 2025 WHL Playoffs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Broncos Fall to Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Final Week of Regular Season Opens with Loss in Prince Albert - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Bridgeman Scores Key Marker in 5-2 Win over Broncos - Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Award Winners - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Schedule Set for First-Round Playoff Matchup with Seattle
- Silvertips Clinch Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy with 2-1 Win in Spokane
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland
- Tips Come Back to Earn Shootout Point in Portland