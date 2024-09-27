Spirit Spoil Greyhounds' Opener with Misa's First Hat-Trick

September 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds by a score of 6-4 on Friday, September 27th at GFL Memorial Gardens. Michael Misa recorded his first career hat-trick in the first period, continuing his hot start of five goals in two games. Newcomer Kristian Epperson tallied his first OHL goal and added two assists on the night. Andrew Oke was the starting netminder for the Spirit recording 27 saves on 31 shots. Red Wings prospect Landon Miller got the start for the Greyhounds recording 7 saves on 11 shots in one period of work. Charlie Schenkel would replace Miller in the second periodwith 16 saves on 17 shots in two periods.

The Saginaw Spirit lit the lamp first in this one with a shorthanded goal coming from newcomer Kristian Epperson, his first OHL goal. Michael Misa gets the assist after stealing the puck from a Soo defender along the left-wing boards.

Saginaw would strike again, this time on the powerplay, with Misa cleaning up a rebound. He would be assisted by Sault Ste. Marie native Calem Mangone and Kristian Epperson would pick up his second point of the night.

Just a few seconds later, Misa would strike again deflecting a shot from Josh Glavin into the back of the net to take a 3-0 lead at 18:16.

The scoring wouldn't stop there, as Misa completed the hat trick by burying a one-time pass from Epperson. Mangone would also tally his second assist of the night. Through four periods of hockey, Michael Misa would have five goals.

After 1: SAG 4 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 11 - 9)

The second period went in favor of the Greyhounds as they scored twice during a four-on-four. The first was scored by David Holub on a wrist-shot from the right circle, which was his first OHL goal. He would be assisted by Travis Hayes and Brady Martin.

The second goal would come off the ear of Brady Smith and fall into the net. Caeden Carlisle and Carson Andrew get the assists.

After 2: SAG 4 - 2 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 6 - 13 Total Shots: 17 - 22)

2:01 into the third period, Saginaw would add to their lead with Carson Harmer's first of his OHL career. His initial chance would be shut down by Charlie Schenkel, but the rebound of the glass was slammed home. Calem Mangone tallied his second assist of the night.

Five minutes later, the Greyhounds would answer back. Carson Andrew score his first OHL goal to cut the lead back down to two. Travis Hayes and Brady Martin would both record their second assists of the night.

With just under three minutes left in the third, Will Bishop cleared the puck from the Saginaw zone and find the empty net on the other side of the ice for his second of the season.

The Greyhounds answer back quickly with Brady Martin tallying his first of the season. Assists went to Justin Cloutier and Brady Smith.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 4 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 9 Total Shots: 29 - 31)

Powerplay: SAG 2/5, SOO 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (27 Saves / 31 Shots W) SOO: Landon Miller (7 Saves / 11 Shots L) Charlie Schenkel (16 Saves / 17 Shots)

Saginaw returns home to face the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, September 28th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

