Spitfires Move F Jack Greenwell to QMJHL Quebec Remparts
September 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have sent 2005 born forward Jack Greenwell to the QMJHL Quebec Remparts.
Greenwell was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection in the 5th round 89th overall. Greenwell spent last season with the Spitfires and two years in the GOJHL. He played in 41 OHL games and tallied 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points.
The Spitfires would like to wish Jack the best of luck in his future hockey endeavours.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- Spitfires Move F Jack Greenwell to QMJHL Quebec Remparts - Windsor Spitfires
- Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group - Flint Firebirds
- Game Day: Game 1, Firebirds at Knights - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Hounds Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season; Carlisle Named Captain - Soo Greyhounds
- Kitchener Hosts the Erie Otters for Home Opener Friday - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters 2024-25 Leadership Group Announced - Erie Otters
- Spirit Visit Former Playoff Foe Greyhounds Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Move F Jack Greenwell to QMJHL Quebec Remparts
- Spitfires Win 6-3 Over Sting in Preseason Action
- Spitfires Sign 2024 U-18 First Round Pick Michael Newlove to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Reassign 21 Players After Training Camp
- Spitfires & Keanu Reeves Raise $20,000 for CMHA