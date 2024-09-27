Spitfires Move F Jack Greenwell to QMJHL Quebec Remparts

September 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have sent 2005 born forward Jack Greenwell to the QMJHL Quebec Remparts.

Greenwell was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection in the 5th round 89th overall. Greenwell spent last season with the Spitfires and two years in the GOJHL. He played in 41 OHL games and tallied 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points.

The Spitfires would like to wish Jack the best of luck in his future hockey endeavours.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.