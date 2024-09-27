Hounds Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season; Carlisle Named Captain

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is pleased to announce the Leadership Group for the Program for the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League season.

Earlier today, team officials named their Captain along with four Alternative Captains.

Missisauga, ON product Caeden Carlisle was named Captain of the club. Entering his 4th year, the veteran defenceman is fresh off an appearance at the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins Rookie Camp and comes off a career-best season in 2023-24 before being named the team's 'Unsung Hero'.

Joining Carlisle as Alternates are Justin Cloutier, Andrew Gibson, Marco Mignosa and Brady Martin.

Cloutier, the team's 1st Round Pick in 2021, has appeared in 204 career regular season games played for the Hounds. A native of Ottawa, ON Cloutier had a 42 point season one year ago before being named the team's 'Player's Player'.

Gibson, who was just returned from the NHL's Nashville Predators camp is poised to enter his 3rd full season with the Hounds. A native of Lasalle, ON Gibson capped off one season ago being recognized among the OHL Coaches Poll as Best Shot Blocker and one of the Best Defensive Defensemen in the league.

Mignosa, enters his 4th season for the Hounds and comes off a 53-point season one year ago. Originally selected in the 2nd Round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the Vaughan ON product was last year's Most Improved Player for the team.

While Brady Martin (1st Round, 2023 OHL Priority Selection) enter's his sophomore season fresh off winning a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Elmira, ON native recorded 28 points in his first season with the Hounds.

The Hounds begin their 2024-25 OHL season tonight when they host the Saginaw Spirit. Game time is 7:07 PM at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

