Kitchener Drops Home Opener 5-2 to Erie
September 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Game Summary: Cameron Arquette scored the first goal of the Rangers season in a 5-2 loss to the Erie Otters. Sam Alfano opened the scoring in the first period for Erie before Martin Misiak extended the lead to two, which would hold up until the third period.
Carey Terrance was credited with a fluke goal seven and a half minutes into the third to bring the lead to three. Kitchener's Cameron Arquette scored to get the game back to within two before Luke Ellinas scored on the powerplay to cut the lead down to one. The comeback would be cut short their however, as Martin Misiak scored on an Erie powerplay, and Sam Alfano put the game out of reach with an empty net goal.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
ER 1, KIT 0
10:05 Sam Alfano (1) - Pano Fimis - SHG
ER 2, KIT 0
13:28 Martin Misiak (1) - Pano Fimis, Ty Henry - PPG
3rd Period
ER 3, KIT 0
7:35 Carey Terrance (1) - Nathan Sauder
ER 3, KIT 1
8:35 Cameron Arquette (1)
ER 3, KIT 2
12:12 Luke Ellinas (1) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid - PPG
ER 4, KIT 2
13:22 Martin Misiak (2) - Pano Fimis, Ty Henry - PPG
ER 5, KIT 2
18:49 Sam Alfano (2) - Malcolm Spence - ENG
The Stars:
First Star: Martin Misiak (2G)
Second Star: Pano Fimis (3A)
Third Star: Cameron Arquette (1G)
The Goalies: In net for Erie, Noah Erliden earned his first win of the season stopping 32 of 34 shots. Jackson Parsons got the start for the Blueshirts, he made 29 saves on 33 shots as he received a loss in the effort.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: ER 34, KIT 34
Powerplay: ER 2-5, KIT 1-3
FO%: ER 54.4%, KIT 45.6%
Up Next: Kitchener will travel to Windsor tomorrow to take on the Spitfires. They will return home next Friday, October 4th to take on the Flint Firebirds. Kitchener won three of four games last year against each Windsor and Flint. Tickets for all Ranger home games can be purchased at The Aud box office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
