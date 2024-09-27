Erie Otters 2024-25 Leadership Group Announced

Erie, Pennsylvania - The first game of the season awaits the Erie Otters on Friday evening, awaiting the start of regular season action against the Kitchener Rangers. While a number of fresh faces adorn the Otters' lineup, familiar fellows and veteran players will be able to bridge the gap between old and new. Ahead of the start of the new season, Otters general manager Dave Brown alongside the organization's hockey operations staff announced the newly lettered leaders of the team.

"We have a steeped tradition of greatness when it comes to leadership in the Otters organization." said Brown, "I'm excited to see this group follow in the footsteps of those who previously led this organization."

Fourth-year forward Carey Terrance will wear the Captain's "C" for the Erie Otters for the first time in his Ontario Hockey League career. Alongside Terrance, leadership duties will once again be bestowed upon Pano Fimis (OA) and Malcolm Spence (third-year) as alternate captains, as well as Matthew Schaefer (second-year) for the first time in his OHL career.

CAREY TERRANCE - CAPTAIN

An ever-rising talent on the offensive side of the ice, it is the humility and work of Terrance that has earned him high recognition.

The #10 overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Carey Terrance was highly-regarded as a skilled, pro-style skater heading into the Ontario Hockey League. Now with three full seasons in the OHL under his belt - including last season as an Otters' alternate captain - Terrance showcased himself as a crafty, playmaking, game-changing forward with a high ceiling. Terrance would finish the 2023-24 season third in team scoring with 29 goals (52 TP) in 56 games played.

Hearing his name called early on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Terrance's excitement to join the Anaheim Ducks was the first major step of a lifelong dream of playing at hockey's highest level. Terrance's second season as a member of the Ducks organization gives him valuable experience with players and coaches at the top level. Moreover, the selection represented his entire home community of Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne - with the territory holding a widely-attended watch party for Terrance's anticipated pick. With great pride in his heritage, Terrance hopes to be the second Mohawk actively playing in the NHL in the near future.

The 19-year-old Terrance's continued maturity and leadership will be critical in the team's success this season - especially after returning from Anaheim earlier this week.

PANO FIMIS - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Acquired on the first day of the New Year in 2023, second-full-season Otter Pano Fimis is no stranger to being a captain and a leader. Prior to arriving in Erie, Fimis served as the alternate captain for the Niagara IceDogs in the 2022-23 season.

A passionate, vocal leader in the locker room, the former #2 overall pick will wear a letter for the second-straight season as a member of the Erie Otters, and look to build upon a strong 2023-24 season where Fimis led the Otters in scoring with 76 points. One of only three players to suit up in all 68 games last season, Fimis is a terrific presence in all three zones with a high hockey IQ.

Entering his fourth and final year in the league, there's plenty to prove and prepare for for Fimis - looking to play his part following a long-awaited playoff return for Erie.

MALCOLM SPENCE - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Highly-touted, dangerously offensive, and with a high ceiling still to achieve, the growing legacy of 2022 OHL Priority Selection second-overall pick Malcolm Spence grows as he earns his second letter in his Major Junior career.

After a season of growth for Spence, he finished second in team scoring with 62 points. Now entering his NHL Draft year, the 18-year-old will have a major opportunity to show what he can do as he looks to make a name for himself in front of NHL scouts.

With only more to prove in his third season in the OHL, and a natural-born-leader persona about him, it will be exciting to see Spence continue to lead by example for Erie.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Following a big summer for Matthew Schaefer, the former #1 overall pick receives his first letter of his Major Junior career.

The Stoney Creek, ON. native is no stranger to being a leader and wearing a letter. Last season, Schaefer captained Team Canada White to a gold medal in the World U17 Hockey Challenge. This summer he captained Team Canada to a gold medal in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

A big season of growth awaits Matthew Schaefer as he enters his NHL Draft year - one where Erie will look to him to provide stability and leadership on the blue line and in the locker room.

The newly-knighted captains will take the ice on Friday evening in Kitchener, as the Otters kick off the 2024-25 OHL season. Fans will be able to see the captains and the Otters in-person for the first time at the Home Opener (pres. by Erie County Community College) on Saturday, September 28.

The Otters organization congratulates these young men on their recognition as leaders, and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that comes with wearing the letters.

