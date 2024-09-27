Kitchener Hosts the Erie Otters for Home Opener Friday

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will host their 2024-25 home opener on Friday night at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for their first matchup against the Erie Otters since the 2023-24 postseason. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

Get excited, Rangers fans! The Kitchener Rangers' 2024-25 regular season is finally here! The East Avenue Blue are set to kick off the new season on home ice as the club faces off against a division rival, the Erie Otters on September 27th. Hand clappers and magnet schedules will be handed out at the door, while supplies last. Make your presence known, be loud, and be proud, RTown!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday's home opener is the first of six meetings between these two clubs this season. Most recently, they met in the opening round of the 2024 OHL playoffs, with the Rangers edging the Otters in a close series, advancing to the second round in six games (4-2). Since 2018, the two clubs have faced off 29 times, with Kitchener earning an impressive record of 17-8-2-2 against the Otters. In the 2023-24 regular season, the Rangers were 4-1-1-0 against Erie.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS

The Rangers won five of their six preseason games, all of which went to a shootout. Their 5-0-0-1 record was the best amongst the OHL, winning five consecutive games before dropping their preseason finale to the Brantford Bulldogs. Sophomore forward Tanner Lam led the team in points (7) and assists (5). Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Adrian Misaljevic tied for the most goals scored with three.

Looking ahead to the regular season, the club sees plenty of turnover with eight new names listed on the team's roster; Avry Anstis (2024 11th round pick), Alexander Bilecki (2024 2nd round pick), Evan Headrick (2024 1st round pick), Matthew Hlacar (Free Agent), Jack LaBrash (U18 2024 2nd round pick), Jason Schaubel (2024 5th round pick), Kaden Schneider (2023 14th round pick) and Andrew Vermeulen (Trade with Niagara). There are 16 players who appeared in at least five games in the 2023-24 season that will be returning and available for the 2024-25 season. The Rangers three NHL drafted players, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), and Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) have returned to the Blueshirts while Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) is still up with Vegas. All three have taken on leadership roles with Andonovksi as captain, and Swick and Ellinas named assistant captains in addition to Cameron Reid.

Rangers to Watch:

Jackson Parsons is back for his fourth season as a Ranger. He is coming off his best season to date, registering a 27-18-2 record, a 2.99 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage. In the 2023-24 season, his 27 wins ranked seventh in the league while his four shutouts were tied for first. Looking back on the preseason, Parsons tied for second in wins in the OHL with two along with goalie partner Jason Schaubel.

Tanner Lam is returning for his sophomore season as Ranger. Lam signed with the Rangers in the spring of 2023 after being drafted 41st overall. Last season, Lam turned heads, cracking the team's top six early in the year. In 61 regular season games last season, he recorded 31 points (13G, 18A) - the 10th most points by a rookie in the OHL. Fast forward to the 2024-25 preseason, Lam led the Rangers in assists (5) and points (7).

Matthew Andonovski was recently named the Blueshirts' captain this season. The defenceman had his most productive season statistically last year, tallying a career-high 32 points (7G, 25A) in 65 games while recording a league-leading +58 rating. Andonovski was awarded the Herchenrader Family Award showcasing the best defensive ability last season. In the preseason, he recorded a power play goal and an assist in four appearances.

Rangers back from training camp:

The Rangers had five players attend NHL training camps; Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Jackson Parsons (Los Angeles Kings), and Max Dirracolo (Florida Panthers). Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) has yet to return from camp.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS

The Otters finished 15th in the OHL and seventh in the Western Conference in the preseason. In six games, Erie held a record of 1-3-0-2, losing their preseason opener at The Aud against the Rangers in a shootout, 4-3. In their six games, the Otters had a goal differential of 28-35 while converting on the penalty kill at a 62.1% rate. Forward Pano Fimis led the team in goals (4) and points (7) while Malcolm Spence tallied the most assists (5).

With the 2024-25 season getting underway, the club has many familiar faces returning as they seek to build off their postseason run and fifth-place finish in the Western Conference. Key contributors include Carey Tarrence (Anaheim Ducks), Malcolm Spence, Pano Fimis, and Matthew Schaefer among those returning for the 2024-25 season. The Otters are welcoming six new players to their roster including Lucas Ambrosio (2024 2nd round pick), Tyler Challenger (2024 1st round pick), Jack Clarke (U18 2024 3rd round pick), Diego Da Silva (Free Agent), Erliden Noah (2024 Import 1st round pick), and Oliver Phillips (U18 2024 1st round pick).

Otters to Watch:

Malcolm Spence is entering his third season in the OHL and is destined to have another impressive year as a top prospect for next year's NHL draft. The forward recorded 42 points (16G, 26A) in 64 games in his freshman year and followed that up with 62 points (19G, 43A) in 66 games last season at a near point-per-game pace. His 62 points and 43 assists ranked second on the team. Spence also represented Team Canada at the U18 World Championships in the summer, where he recorded the fastest goal in the tournament's history (five seconds). In the 2024 postseason, when the Otters played the Rangers, Spence registered four points (1G, 3A) in six games.

Pano Fimis is set to play in his fifth season in the OHL and his third with the Otters. The 2023-24 season was marked by career-highs in goals (25), assists (51), and points (76) while the forward scored 11 points (4G, 7A) in six games against the Rangers in the postseason. He led the club in all three categories while appearing in each of the Otters' 68 regular season games last year.

Tyler Challenger was selected by the Otters in the first round, 10th overall. Challenger played for the North York Rangers (U16 AAA) in the 2023-24 season and is highly anticipated for the 2024-25 season. With the club, he produced 83 points (38G, 45A) in 68 games, headlined by his goal-scoring touch. In the OHL Cup, Challenger scored four goals and added three assists for a seven-point total in six games played, solidifying his potential offensive upside.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2023, and one that was picked from their 2023-24 roster. Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) and Martin Misiak were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft while Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) was taken in the 2024 draft. Additionally, four other Otters players were invited to participate in 2024 NHL training camps: Gabriel Frasca (Dallas Stars), Sam Alfano (Columbus Blue Jackets), Pano Fimis (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Dylan Edwards (Detroit Red Wings).

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and Game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and your purchase supports our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Buy now and deliver real community impact! Visit Rangers5050.com and RangersJersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Erie Otters will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers hit the road on Saturday, September 28th, for the second half of a back-to-back, facing off against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. The Blueshirts then return home for the start of a three in three against the Flint Firebirds on Friday, October 4th at 7:00 pm before traveling to Owen Sound on Saturday and finishing the weekend at The Aud on Sunday against Guelph. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

