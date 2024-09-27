Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

LONDON, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds and Head Coach Paul Flache announced on Friday the team's leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Connor Clattenburg has been named the seventh captain in franchise history, with Blake Smith and Nolan Collins each set to wear an A as an alternate captain.

"We are very fortunate to have a group of guys who are great leaders and would be captains on other teams," Flache said. "That locker room is going to have a lot of leaders pushing the right way. Sometimes it's difficult that you have to pick just one guy but we are extremely happy to be led by Clatty."

Clattenburg was informed by his predecessor, Coulson Pitre, who spoke to the team after morning skate via zoom from California, where he is set to begin his first season as a professional in the Anaheim Ducks organization. Pitre signed an NHL entry-level contract in March after being selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

"It's absolutely an honor to be named captain," Clattenburg said. "I want to thank the organization and all the boys. We have a big year ahead of us and I know all the guys will buy in to be a top team in this league, and a team that will be hard to play against. We're all excited to get started."

Clattenburg is entering his first full season with the Firebirds. He was acquired by Flint in a trade with the Soo Greyhounds at the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season. In 30 games as a Firebird, Clattenburg totaled nine goals and eight assists. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

Smith wore an A for the Firebirds during the second half of the 2023-24 season. He is entering his third season with the team after being acquired via trade from the Oshawa Generals during the 2022-23 season. The overage defenseman totaled two goals and 11 assists in 65 games during the 2023-24 season and tallied a +6 plus/minus rating.

Collins was an alternate captain for the Sudbury Wolves during both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. He joined the Firebirds via a trade in June after playing 193 games for the Wolves over the past three seasons. A 2022 sixth-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the overage defenseman put up six goals, 20 assists and a +20 plus/minus rating in 2023-24 as a Wolf.

Clattenburg joins Pitre (2024), Zacharie Giroux (2023-24), Brennan Othmann (2021-22), Ty Dellandrea (2018-20), Jalen Smereck (2017-18) and Alex Peters (2015-17) on the list of Firebirds captains.

Flint kicks off its 2024-25 season on the road on Friday night. in London against the defending OHL champion London Knights at 7 p.m. The Firebirds then return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener the next night, Saturday, September 28, also at 7 p.m. against London. Tickets for the home opener are available online at ETIX.com, via phone at (810) 744-0580, or in person at the Dort Financial Center box office.

