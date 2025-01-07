Spirit Add Defenseman Velliaris, Eight Draft Picks from Kingston

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday afternoon that the team has acquired defenseman Xander Velliaris (ZAN-der vell-AIR-iss), and eight total draft picks (listed below) from the Kingston Frontenacs. In exchange, Kingston acquires forward Ethan Hay and defenseman Will Bishop from Saginaw.

Draft picks acquired from Kingston:

- 2nd Round (SAR) 2026

- 2nd Round (ER) 2027

- 3rd Round (FLNT) 2028

- 3rd Round (ER) 2028

- 3rd Round (KGN) 2028

- 4th Round (KGN) 2026

- 5th Round (KGN) 2026

- 6th Round (BFD) 2026

"This is a decision our organization weighed heavily," said Drinkill. "Ethan Hay and Will Bishop have made immeasurable contributions to the Saginaw Spirit over the last two seasons both on and off the ice. We are incredibly grateful for their time here and will miss them, but we wish them the best in Kingston."

Velliaris is a left-shot defenseman standing at 6'3", 205lbs. He was selected by Kingston in the 3rd round, 45th overall at the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The Toronto, Ont. native has seen 32 games of OHL action with the Frontenacs between the last two seasons, registering a goal and an assist. Velliaris was listed as a "W"-rated prospect, indicating a potential 6th or 7th round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, in the preliminary watch list from NHL Central Scouting this fall.

"The opportunity to add a player of Xander's potential is exciting," continued Drinkill. "We love his size, skating ability and overall package as a defenseman. We look forward to getting started with him this weekend."

Ethan Hay served as the 25th captain of the Saginaw Spirit, beginning earlier this season. He played 90 regular season games with the Spirit since his acquisition from the Flint Firebirds in October of 2023. Hay recorded 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in that time. He added an assist in 17 games of postseason action, but his biggest contribution in the Spring of 2024 came in the form of four points (2G, 2A) at the Memorial Cup - all of which came in Saginaw's semi-final victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Will Bishop was brought to Saginaw from the Sudbury Wolves just prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 100 regular season games, contributing 7G-15A-22P. He added an assist in 17 playoff games last season and played in all five contests during Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup run.

Velliaris will join the Spirit ahead of this weekend's road trip through Niagara, Erie, and Kitchener.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.