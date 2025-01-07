Generals Acquire Andrew Gibson from Greyhounds

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired defenceman Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds.

Oshawa is sending Brady Smith as well as the Owen Sound 2nd in 2027, an Oshawa 3rd in 2027, an Oshawa 4th in 2026 and 2027, a Peterborough 4th in 2027, an Oshawa 6th in 2027 and 2028, and an Oshawa 7th in 2028 in exchange for the defenceman.

Gibson played for Canada at this years World Junior tournament and has played 26 games for the Greyhounds this year collecting seven points. Last season he played 68 games and picked up 44 points including 12 goals and 32 assists.

"I am very excited to get things going in Oshawa," said the blue liner. "I have heard nothing but positive remarks from people connected to the organization"

Gibson joins a defence group that includes Leafs' first round pick Ben Danford and Luca Marrelli who leads all OHL defenceman in scoring.

"I am looking to come in and do whatever I can do to help the team," he added. "And win a championship."

Brady Smith is the main piece going the other way in the deal, the rookie has played in 37 games with the Gens picking up seven points including two goals and five assists.

The Oshawa Generals organization wants to thank Brady for all his hard work and wish him the best in his new journey. Once a General always a General.

