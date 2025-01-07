Spirit Swap Second Round Picks with North Bay

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit closed out a busy day of trading in an exchange of draft picks with the North Bay Battalion, Saginaw's GM Dave Drinkill announced.

TRADE DETAILS:

North Bay Receives:

2nd Round (ER) 2028

4th Round (ER) 2028

Saginaw Receives:

2nd Round (BFD) 2025

The move completes a day in which the Spirit acquired 15 draft picks (four in the second round) and a pair of players.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.