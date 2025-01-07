Spirit Swap Second Round Picks with North Bay
January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit closed out a busy day of trading in an exchange of draft picks with the North Bay Battalion, Saginaw's GM Dave Drinkill announced.
TRADE DETAILS:
North Bay Receives:
2nd Round (ER) 2028
4th Round (ER) 2028
Saginaw Receives:
2nd Round (BFD) 2025
The move completes a day in which the Spirit acquired 15 draft picks (four in the second round) and a pair of players.
