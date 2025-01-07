Rangers Announce Signing of Christian Humphreys

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today the signing of Christian Humphreys (hum-FREEZE) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Humphreys, 18, was an 11th round draft selection (212th overall) by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Drafted out of the Bishop Kearney Selects U16 program. Christian was also selected in the 7th round (215th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

"We are excited to add Christian to our team. He is a very skilled and offensive player that should thrive in the OHL," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "We look forward to welcoming him to Kitchener and seeing him on the ice at The Aud."

The Pittsburgh, PA native spent the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program who compete in the USHL. In those two seasons he amassed 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points in 91 games. Humphreys also suited up for his nation at the U17 World Hockey Challenge winning a gold medal and the U18 World Championships winning a silver medal. In total, Christian has represented his home country on five occasions.

The 5-foot-11 centerman began the year with the NCAA Division I program, Michigan Wolverines. He recorded his first point as a Wolverine on November 30th, in a win over Penn State.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.