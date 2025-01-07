Kingston Acquires Conditional Picks from Sarnia in Exchange for 2023 Draft Prospect

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Frontenacs GM Kory Cooper has made a trade with the Sarnia Sting sending them the rights to forward Matthew Manza in exchange for a conditional 2027 10th round pick (SAR).

If Manza reports to Sarnia, the pick becomes a 4th round pick in 2027 (SAR) and a 4th round pick 2028 (SAR).

Manza was selected by the Frontenacs in the 9th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He has spent the 2024-25 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. He has 2 goals and 4 assists in 12 games.

The OHL trade deadline is Friday, January 10th at 12 PM. Stay tuned to www.kingstonfrontenacs.com for the latest news and updates.

