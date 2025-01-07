Hounds Acquire Brady Smith, Eight Picks from Generals

January 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the completion of a deal with the Oshawa Generals acquiring forward Brady Smith along with eight draft choices, in exchange of defenceman Andrew Gibson.

Greyhounds Acquire:

- RW - Brady Smith

- 2nd Round Pick 2027 (OS)

- 3rd Round Pick 2027 (OSH)

- 4th Round Pick 2026 (OSH)

- 4th Round Pick 2027 (OSH)

- 4th Round Pick 2027 (PBO)

- 6th Round Pick 2027 (OSH)

- 6th Round Pick 2028 (OSH)

- 7th Round Pick 2028 (OSH)

Oshawa Acquires:

- D Andrew Gibson

Smith, 16, was Oshawa's 1st Round Selection (17th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

The native of Mississauga, ON appeared in 76 games for the North York Rangers U16 AAA club in 2023-24 where he recorded 68 goals and 64 assists., good for 132 points.

Prior to the 2024 draft, scouts noted:

Brady is one of the purest goal scorers in this year's Priority Selection. He has a shot that is second to none, he is extremely accurate with it and his release is at another level as he catches a lot of goalies off guard. He is a good skater and when he decides to turn it on, he has the ability to beat defenders wide and win races for loose pucks. He has the ability to find open ice in the offensive zone and is dangerous whenever he has the puck on his stick in the scoring areas. His scoring abilities makes him a very intriguing prospect as he will have no trouble scoring at the next level.

"It is a privilege to be able to represent the Soo Greyhounds. I'm super excited about the vision Kyle Raftis and John Dean have in place to bring another championship to the city. I've heard nothing but great things about the Soo and can't wait to meet everyone and get to work" said Smith.

Gibson, an Assistant Captain for the Hounds, is in the midst of his third OHL season.

The 19-year old LaSalle, ON product was originally selected by the Hounds in the 4th Round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and to-date has recorded 23 goals and 49 assists in 145 career games played with the Red and White.

This past month he was a part of Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Soo Greyhounds organization would like to extend their appreciation to Andrew for his leadership, hard work and commitment to our team and community the past four years.

To him and the entire Gibson family, we wish them well as he moves on in his career and future with the Nashville Predators organization.

