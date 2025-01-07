Spirit Acquire Forward Ethan Weir, Eight More Picks from Kingston

Saginaw, Mich. - In the second move of the day, Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced that the team has added forward Ethan Weir (EE-than WEER) and an additional eight draft picks (listed below) from the Kingston Frontenacs. The Spirit send forward Joey Willis to Kingston in return.

- 2nd Round (FLNT) 2026

- 2nd Round (ER) 2028

- 3rd Round (NIAG) 2025

- 3rd Round (SAR) 2026

- 3rd Round (KGN) 2027

- 4th Round (ER) 2028

- 5th Round (KGN) 2027

- 7th Round (KIT) 2028

"Joey Willis is the kind of player that brings energy to the rink each day" said Drinkill. "His work ethic and positive attitude are infectious, and I want to thank him for everything he did here in Saginaw. We wish him the best as he joins Kingston in the next chapter of his hockey career."

Willis was drafted by the Spirit in the 4th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He suited up in 160 regular season games for the Spirit, tallying 46G-82A-128P. The Nashville Predators drafted him 111th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft after he was named to the OHL's First All-Rookie Team that Spring. Willis would add 8G-9A-17P in 28 career playoff games, along with a 2G-2A-4P performance at the 2024 Memorial Cup.

"Ethan Weir brings a lot of offensive potential to our group," said Drinkill. "He has always had a knack for scoring and knows how to get in position to create offense from the dots down. I look forward to seeing him alongside our other talented 2007-born forwards."

Weir was taken by the Frontenacs in the 2nd round, 42nd overall at the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. A right-handed winger from London, Ont., Weir checks in at 5'11", 196lbs. So far, Weir has an assist in 21 games of OHL action in Kingston. Last season, he was a key performer with the St. Marys Lincolns of the GOJHL, notching 18G-20A-38P in 34 games. Weir added 11G-9A-20P during St. Marys' run to the Sutherland Cup Final.

The 2007-born forward will join Saginaw on the team's upcoming trip through Niagara, Erie, and Kitchener this weekend.

