Spikes, Thunder Rained out on Friday, Bark in the Park Now on Monday

May 28, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Friday night's game between the State College Spikes and Trenton Thunder was unable to be played due to inclement weather in the State College area. However, fans looking forward to bringing their four-legged friends to the ballpark will have another opportunity to do so this weekend as the popular Bark in the Park promotion moves to Memorial Day on Monday.

Fans holding tickets for Friday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2021 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The rescheduled Bark in the Park will now allow fans to bring their dogs to the game on the Memorial Day holiday Monday for the Spikes' 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Frederick Keys. Monday's game will also feature an increase to 100% capacity for humans and canines at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the Memorial Day Summer Kickoff.

Saturday, the Spikes' Memorial Day Weekend homestand rolls on with a single nine-inning game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Thunder. Left-hander Chris Wall (0-0), who was to have started Friday's game for State College, gets the ball to face Trenton left-hander Justin Garcia (0-0).

It will be the first Super Saturday of the season presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring the first of five Baseball Bingo nights, giving fans plenty of chances to win big throughout the game.

The Spikes' finale of what is now a two-game series against the Thunder will take place on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. game as part of Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. Sunday Funday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends also offers something for everyone, with $3 16-oz. hard seltzers from 3-5 p.m., $3 ice cream sundaes all game long, and Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition after the game.

Following the rescheduled Bark in the Park on Memorial Day Monday, the Spikes will start June with a $2 Tuesday presented by WOWY, featuring $2 Walking Tacos, hot dogs, popcorn and Outfield Bleacher seats.

Tickets for each game on the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.